On the morning of September 12, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrived in the Ukrainian capital for his first official visit. He was met at the train station in Kyiv by members of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team.
Points of attention
- His visit was not pre-announced, and he was invited to Kyiv by Olga Rudneva, founder of the Super People Trauma Center in Lviv.
- In addition to meeting Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko, Prince Harry's visit highlights his dedication to humanitarian causes and supporting amputees.
Prince Harry is already in Kyiv
Journalists publish the first photo of the Duke of Sussex from the Kiev train station.
This visit was not announced previously.
Prince Harry says he wants to do "everything possible" to help recover thousands of servicemen who were seriously injured during the war with Russia.
He also officially confirmed that he was invited to Kyiv by Olga Rudneva, founder and general director of the Super People Trauma Center in Lviv, which treats injured amputees.
What's important to understand is that he visited the center in April, but met her by chance a few months ago in the US.
It is also known that the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, arrived in Kyiv.
