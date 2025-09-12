Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv for the first time — photo

On the morning of September 12, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrived in the Ukrainian capital for his first official visit. He was met at the train station in Kyiv by members of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team.

Prince Harry is already in Kyiv

Journalists publish the first photo of the Duke of Sussex from the Kiev train station.

This visit was not announced previously.

Prince Harry says he wants to do "everything possible" to help recover thousands of servicemen who were seriously injured during the war with Russia.

We cannot stop the war, but we can do everything we can to help the recovery process. Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex,

He also officially confirmed that he was invited to Kyiv by Olga Rudneva, founder and general director of the Super People Trauma Center in Lviv, which treats injured amputees.

What's important to understand is that he visited the center in April, but met her by chance a few months ago in the US.

During the trip, the prince is scheduled to visit the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II. He is expected to spend time with 200 veterans who have also been invited. He is also scheduled to meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko. Share

It is also known that the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, arrived in Kyiv.

He was met at the station by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga: