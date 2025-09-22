On September 22, the illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, convened the Security Council and began threatening the world that the aggressor country would build up its missile arsenal.

Putin is scaring the world with the buildup of nuclear and missile weapons

Thus, the Russian dictator stated that the expiration of the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty with the US in 2026 means the disappearance of the last agreement on direct limitations on missile potential. That is, Putin is already openly threatening the West with an arms race from Russia.

Putin also said that Russia wants to try to preserve the status quo established by the NPT, and that Moscow is ready to adhere to its central limitations for a year after the treaty expires.

Although there is a condition: Russia's retention of restrictions on the DSNO is possible only if the United States takes similar steps.

Putin also cynically stated that the situation in the field of strategic stability continues to deteriorate due to the allegedly destructive steps of the West, which have significantly undermined the foundations of dialogue between countries with nuclear weapons.

The system of agreements between the Russian Federation and the United States on the control of missile, nuclear and strategic defensive arms has been almost completely dismantled. Russia is ready to respond to any strategic threats, not with words, but with military-technical measures. Share

At the end, the dictator noted that Russia is confident in the reliability and effectiveness of its deterrent forces, although, allegedly, it is not interested in an arms race.