Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin pardoned two members of the "Tsapkovsky" bandit group, responsible for the mass murder of 12 people, including children, in the Krasnodar region.

According to Russian mass media, we are talking about Vyacheslav Ryabtsev nicknamed "Buba" and Andriy Bykov nicknamed "Bull".

It is noted that from the beginning they did not want to take recidivists into the ranks of the "Wagner" PMC, but since Ryabtsev agreed to a deal with the investigation, they helped him go to fight against Ukraine.

It is claimed that Ryabtsev is already at large — he is married and lives in one of the cities of the Krasnodar Territory.

It is not clear how Bykov got to the front. According to the source, he is currently being treated "on the territory of the LDNR" after being seriously wounded. What will happen to him next is not clear, but pardon is "on his hands".

The third member of the gang, Volodymyr Alekseev, was never taken in by PVK "Wagner". The reasons are not specified, but it is probably due to the life term assigned to him.

What is known about "Tsapkivska OPG"

The Tsapkiv or Kushchyov organized criminal group has been operating in the Kushchyov village of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation since the early 1990s. The gang was engaged in almost all types of criminal business, while at the same time keeping the entire local population at bay.

The gang had innumerable crimes on its account, including murders and beatings of objectionable people, systematic rapes of local girls — all crimes were covered up by local security forces.

However, on the night of November 5, 2010, the gang committed a mass murder, which the police could not stop, because the crime gained all-Russian publicity.

As a result of the massacre, three families died — a local farmer, the director of a large Rostov company and a family of neighbors.

A total of 12 people were killed, including 4 children. The youngest of the dead was only nine months old.

Bandits of OZ "Tsapkovska" were found guilty of the murder. Ryabtsev and Bykov were sentenced to 20 years in prison, and Volodymyr Alekseev, known as Vova-Besprediel, to life.