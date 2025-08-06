Putin praised the useful and constructive dialogue with Witkoff
Putin praised the useful and constructive dialogue with Witkoff
The Kremlin reported the "signals" to and from Trump at Putin's meeting with Witkoff on August 6 in Moscow.

  • President Putin and Special Envoy Witkoff held their fifth constructive meeting in Moscow, discussing various issues including signals on the Ukrainian matter.
  • The Kremlin reported on the exchange of signals between Putin, Witkoff, and waiting for President Trump to be informed about the meeting outcomes.
  • Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, noted the importance of the ongoing dialogue and the upcoming report to be delivered to Trump by Witkoff.

The Kremlin boasted about a constructive meeting between Putin and Witkoff

"From our side, in particular, on the Ukrainian issue, some signals were transmitted. Corresponding signals were also received from President Trump," Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the illegitimate Russian president, told reporters.

On August 6, a meeting between US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place in the Kremlin. It lasted about three hours. This was their fifth meeting, the previous one being in late April.

"The situation now is that our president has complete information, that is, our signals, signals from President Trump. And Trump has not yet been informed about the results of this meeting," Ushakov continued. "Therefore, I would refrain from making any more detailed comments."

"We'll see when Witkoff can report to Trump about the conversation that took place today. After that, obviously, we'll be able to supplement my comments now with something more substantial," Putin's aide added.

