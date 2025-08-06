The Kremlin reported the "signals" to and from Trump at Putin's meeting with Witkoff on August 6 in Moscow.

The Kremlin boasted about a constructive meeting between Putin and Witkoff

"From our side, in particular, on the Ukrainian issue, some signals were transmitted. Corresponding signals were also received from President Trump," Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the illegitimate Russian president, told reporters.

On August 6, a meeting between US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place in the Kremlin. It lasted about three hours. This was their fifth meeting, the previous one being in late April.

"The situation now is that our president has complete information, that is, our signals, signals from President Trump. And Trump has not yet been informed about the results of this meeting," Ushakov continued. "Therefore, I would refrain from making any more detailed comments."