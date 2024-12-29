The Russian authorities continue to create legal grounds for excluding the Taliban movement and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the list of banned terrorist groups. In particular, Putin signed the relevant laws for this purpose.
Points of attention
- Putin signed a law allowing the government to remove organizations from the terrorist list, facilitating the establishment of ties with the Taliban.
- The exclusion of the Taliban and HTS could open up new trade opportunities for Russia and promote positive relations with the Syrian interim government.
- The financing of Putin's regime by dictator Assad through currency transfers indicates a deepening military cooperation between Russia and Syria.
- Syria's dependence on Moscow's military aid and support for Wagner PMC mercenaries has increased due to financial support.
- Sanctions forced the Syrian Central Bank to make cash payments, which contributed to the development of complex financial transaction mechanisms.
Why does the Russian Federation seek to exclude the Taliban and the HTS from the list of terrorists?
According to analysts, on December 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the government to remove organizations from the terrorist list.
Russian war correspondents say the decree will help foster closer ties between Russia and the Taliban. In addition, one Russian blogger has said that the Taliban are seeking peace in Afghanistan, which could open up new trade opportunities for Russia.
Earlier, ISW noted that the Kremlin has been preparing legal mechanisms for removing the Taliban from the list of terrorists for a long time. Putin's new decree is likely to be another stage in the implementation of this plan.
In addition, the new legislation lays the groundwork for the possible removal of terrorist organizations and the KhTS from the list.
How dictator Assad financed Putin's regime for two years
As the publication notes, the flights lasted from March 2018 to September 2019. A total of about 250 million dollars and euros were transported.
These deliveries coincided with Syria's growing dependence on Moscow's military aid and support for Wagner PMC mercenaries.
Also, since 2013, the Assad family has purchased 20 luxury apartments in Moscow, using a complex network of companies and credit agreements.
More on the topic
