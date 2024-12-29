The Russian authorities continue to create legal grounds for excluding the Taliban movement and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the list of banned terrorist groups. In particular, Putin signed the relevant laws for this purpose.

Why does the Russian Federation seek to exclude the Taliban and the HTS from the list of terrorists?

According to analysts, on December 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the government to remove organizations from the terrorist list.

Russian war correspondents say the decree will help foster closer ties between Russia and the Taliban. In addition, one Russian blogger has said that the Taliban are seeking peace in Afghanistan, which could open up new trade opportunities for Russia.

Earlier, ISW noted that the Kremlin has been preparing legal mechanisms for removing the Taliban from the list of terrorists for a long time. Putin's new decree is likely to be another stage in the implementation of this plan.

In addition, the new legislation lays the groundwork for the possible removal of terrorist organizations and the KhTS from the list.

This is part of Russia's efforts to build positive relations with the interim government of Syria led by the HTS. It should also ensure the continuation of Russian military bases in the region, analysts say. Share

How dictator Assad financed Putin's regime for two years

As the publication notes, the flights lasted from March 2018 to September 2019. A total of about 250 million dollars and euros were transported.

These deliveries coincided with Syria's growing dependence on Moscow's military aid and support for Wagner PMC mercenaries.

Until 2018, no such transfers were recorded between the central bank of Syria and Russian banks, according to data collected since 2012. According to a person familiar with the information of the Syrian central bank, by 2018 the country's foreign exchange reserves were almost completely exhausted. Due to sanctions, the bank was forced to make payments exclusively in cash, the publication reports. Share