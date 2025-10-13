Railway accident in Slovakia — about 100 high-speed train passengers injured

On October 13, a high-speed train accident occurred in Slovakia near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou, in the Rožňava region. About a hundred people suffered minor injuries, and two others are in critical condition.

Two trains collide in Slovakia: dozens injured

Among the injured, three people were blocked, and there is currently no information about their condition. No one was killed, according to preliminary data.

As stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Slovakia, Matus Shutaj Esztok, the accident probably occurred due to the human factor. One of the drivers did not give way to another.

I don't want to speculate about the reasons now, but according to preliminary data, this is not a system error, but a human factor. It turned out that one of the locomotive drivers made a mistake and probably did not give way, but for now this is only a preliminary version.

The collision between high-speed trains R 913 and R 914 Gemeran occurred after 10:00 local time in front of a tunnel near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou, where the double-track section turns into a single-track section. Rescuers, firefighters and police are working at the scene of the accident.

As reported by Petra Klimeshova, a representative of the Operations Center of the Slovak Ambulance Service, two rescue helicopters and six ambulances were sent to the scene of the incident.

Later, the air rescue service Air Transport Europe reported the involvement of three more helicopters — one of them returned to the scene for the second time due to the large number of victims. The injured are being provided with emergency assistance, and the most seriously injured are being transported to hospitals.