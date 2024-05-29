Usyk and Fury to hold rematch in winter

The rematch between Ukrainian and absolute world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and British Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) is scheduled for 21 December 2024.

New fight between Usyk and Fury will take place in winter

This information was officially confirmed by the Minister of Entertainment of Saudi Arabia, Turki Al al-Sheikh.

The rematch between the undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk and the champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled for December 21, 2024 during the season in Riyadh. The world will once again witness another historic battle. Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you like it, he declared. Share

As already mentioned earlier, the undefeated Ukrainian was able to triumphantly defeat the "gypsy king" in the first match and became the absolute world champion in the heavyweight division.

What is important to understand is that the Brit managed to deliver more blows, but Oleksandr Usyk was more accurate.

A little later, promoter Bob Arum stated that Fury had taken advantage of the rematch clause.

Fury invented a strange reason for his defeat

The former WBC super heavyweight champion Tyson Fury unexpectedly began to cynically claim that Oleksandr Usyk was given the victory only because there is a war going on in his country.

He also convinced for quite a long time that he was able to win the fight.

I think I won that fight, maybe he won a few rounds, but I won most of them. We both had a good match. His country is at war, so people side with the country that is at war. Make no mistake, I think I won the battle. Tyson Fury Former WBC heavyweight champion