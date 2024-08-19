It is noted that at once three committees of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives of the US Congress released a report with evidence that is allegedly sufficient to initiate the impeachment procedure of the current President Joe Biden.

Why Republicans continue to threaten Biden with impeachment

It is noted that the official investigation lasted about 8 months and concerned the business of members of the Biden family.

In particular, representatives of the Republican Party from the House of Representatives accuse the current president of at least 2 offenses that allow the initiation of impeachment proceedings.

Among the key accusations of Republicans against Biden are abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Joe Biden

It is emphasized that for the announcement of the impeachment procedure against Biden, the Republicans have been lacking dozens of votes for the past few months.

Democrats claimed a political victory after Republicans released a report that made no direct recommendation for the House to consider impeachment.

What is known about the Republican investigation into Biden

It is noted that the investigation of representatives of the Republican Party focused on business relationships, business deals and money received by Biden's son Hunter and brother James Biden.

At the same time, Biden's handling of classified documents and the case regarding his son Hunter also became the object of the investigation.

Republicans say they have traced payments to members of the Biden family and their associates in the amount of $27 million from foreign organizations.

They also examined the "credits" received by Hunter and James Biden, and cited examples of how the latter used his name and connection to the president to strengthen his own influence.

As for the other offense of obstruction of justice, Republicans focused on the multi-year federal investigation into Hunter Biden's tax evasion.

The report cited testimony from insiders at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service who accused Biden administration officials of obstructing the investigation into the son.

The Ministry of Justice was also accused of deliberately delaying the investigation - this was necessary in order for the statute of limitations to expire in the case.