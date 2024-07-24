Rheinmetall is starting to build a factory for the production of artillery shells in Ukraine

The German defense giant is preparing to create a new enterprise in Ukraine in the short term. As of July 24, Rheinmetall has an official order from the Ukrainian authorities.

Rheinmetall begins construction of an ammunition manufacturing plant in Ukraine

The German defense concern Rheinmetall received an order from the government of Ukraine for the construction of an ammunition factory, which was announced in February.

It is expected that the implementation of the project will begin in the short term. And the production of ammunition will begin within 24 months.

The exact value of the deal is not specified, Rheinmetall describes the amount as "low three-digit million euro" (that is, it is more than 100 million euros).

The enterprise should produce 155 mm caliber artillery shells, in particular projectile charges. The exact volume of production is not specified, but it will be a "six-digit number", that is, not less than 100 thousand ammunitions per year.

We are putting words into practice and together with our partner will create a Ukrainian ammunition production center. The order underlines the confidence in the experience and production capacity of Rheinmetall. We are grateful for the opportunity to support the country in its reindustrialization and strengthening of defense capabilities. Armin Papperger CEO of Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall profits grow amid Russia's war against Ukraine

Rheinmetall AG's profit rose 111% in the second quarter as Germany's biggest arms maker sold more weapons and ammunition to military customers.

Operating profit jumped to 271 million euros ($294 million) after revenue roughly doubled.

Rheinmetall is one of a number of European arms contractors whose sales have risen amid Russia's threat to Europe.

The last few weeks have been very stormy for Rheinmetall, which plans to build a plant for the production of ammunition in Ukraine.

The arms and ammunition division, which was strengthened by the acquisition of Spanish ammunition manufacturer Expal, remains a key growth driver. Orders rose to €11.4bn from €3.9bn in the first quarter, following strong orders mainly from the German Bundeswehr.