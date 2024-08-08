Rheinmetall will deliver the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle to Ukraine — a well-known term

By the end of 2024, the German company Rheinmetall plans to hand over the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This BMP is equipped with various types of weapons, including automatic cannons and machine guns.

In the six-month report, the Rheinmetall concern noted a significant increase in revenues due to sales of military equipment and weapons to the German armed forces, as well as partners in the EU, NATO and Ukraine.

The company's CEO, Armin Papperger, emphasized that the company expects annual sales growth of around 2 billion euros in the coming years. In particular, in the second quarter of this year, they increased by about 50%.

The report also notes that the first Lynx BMP will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2024. It is not yet known where exactly these machines will be assembled, but the company is negotiating the localization of production.

BMP Lynx: what is known

The Lynx infantry fighting vehicle is the latest development of the German company Rheinmetall, which is one of the leading manufacturers of military equipment and weapons in the world. She has powerful armor that protects against small arms, debris and some types of explosions. This allows soldiers to move safely in the war zone.

This BMP is equipped with various types of weapons, including automatic cannons and machine guns. This allows her to effectively fight enemy infantry and lightly armored vehicles. It also has modern navigation, communication, and fire control systems. Share

Lynx is noted for its speed of movement over various types of terrain, which makes it effective for the logistics of soldiers in active combat conditions.