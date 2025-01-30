Romanian politician Calin Georgescu, in the spirit of Russian propaganda, called Ukraine a “fictional state” and “prophesies” its division among neighboring countries.
Points of attention
- Calin Georgescu, a far-right Romanian politician, controversially advocates for the division of Ukraine among neighboring countries, drawing sharp reactions from officials.
- The Romanian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministries strongly condemn Georgescu's statements, reaffirming support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
- The Center for Countering Disinformation highlights the dangerous implications of discussing the division of Ukraine, emphasizing the need to focus on the division of Russia instead.
- Georgescu's threat to halt aid to Ukraine if elected as Romanian president raises concerns about the potential consequences on regional stability and relations between the two countries.
- The controversy surrounding Georgescu's remarks underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the importance of upholding international norms and democratic values.
- The statements made by Georgescu align closely with Russian propaganda narratives, sparking concerns about external influences shaping regional politics.
Georgescu dreamed of "seizing" part of the territory of Ukraine
Far-right pro-Russian Romanian politician Calin Georgescu called Ukraine a "fictional state" and its division between neighboring states is inevitable
He said this during a discussion with journalist Ion Krista.
According to him, he 100% believes in the partition of Ukraine.
One hundred percent, it will be so. Well, they have no other way! The road to something like this is inevitable. Ukraine is a fictional state. It is the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic!
Reaction of the Romanian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministries of Foreign Affairs
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that Georgescu's statement is an expression of extreme disrespect for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.
Against the background of such statements, Calin Georgescu's attempts to position himself as an "independent" politician look absurd: the theses he voiced are completely identical to the theses of Russian propaganda, which indicates complete dependence on the masters in Moscow.
Tykhyi also emphasized that Ukraine considers categorically unacceptable and condemns revisionist statements or actions that encroach on sovereignty and territorial integrity, contradict international norms, the UN Charter, as well as basic democratic values.
The Central Democratic Party of Ukraine responded to Georgescu's scandalous words
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reacted to the Romanian politician's statement and stated in response about the "need to divide Russia."
Georgescu threatens to stop aid to Ukraine
Romanian presidential candidate and winner of the first round of elections, Calin Georgescu, said that if he becomes the head of state, he will stop aid to Ukraine
According to the far-right politician, if he wins the election, he will stop the export of Ukrainian grain through Romania and aid to Kyiv.
