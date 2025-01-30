Romanian politician Georgescu dreamed of dividing Ukraine between neighboring states
Romanian politician Georgescu dreamed of dividing Ukraine between neighboring states

Georgescu
Source:  online.ua

Romanian politician Calin Georgescu, in the spirit of Russian propaganda, called Ukraine a “fictional state” and “prophesies” its division among neighboring countries.

Points of attention

  • Calin Georgescu, a far-right Romanian politician, controversially advocates for the division of Ukraine among neighboring countries, drawing sharp reactions from officials.
  • The Romanian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministries strongly condemn Georgescu's statements, reaffirming support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
  • The Center for Countering Disinformation highlights the dangerous implications of discussing the division of Ukraine, emphasizing the need to focus on the division of Russia instead.
  • Georgescu's threat to halt aid to Ukraine if elected as Romanian president raises concerns about the potential consequences on regional stability and relations between the two countries.
  • The controversy surrounding Georgescu's remarks underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the importance of upholding international norms and democratic values.
  • The statements made by Georgescu align closely with Russian propaganda narratives, sparking concerns about external influences shaping regional politics.

Georgescu dreamed of "seizing" part of the territory of Ukraine

Far-right pro-Russian Romanian politician Calin Georgescu called Ukraine a "fictional state" and its division between neighboring states is inevitable

He said this during a discussion with journalist Ion Krista.

The world is changing. The borders will change. Moreover, if the borders change, where will we be? We have Northern Bukovina — an interest. We have Budzhak, we have Northern Maramures — right? From the former... what was it called... Transcarpathia! There are still Hungarians... Lviv, which will remain with the Poles, and Little Russia...

According to him, he 100% believes in the partition of Ukraine.

One hundred percent, it will be so. Well, they have no other way! The road to something like this is inevitable. Ukraine is a fictional state. It is the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic!

Reaction of the Romanian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministries of Foreign Affairs

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry strongly reaffirms its unwavering position in support of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. This position is clear and based on international law, national interests and a long-term, values-based foreign policy.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that Georgescu's statement is an expression of extreme disrespect for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Against the background of such statements, Calin Georgescu's attempts to position himself as an "independent" politician look absurd: the theses he voiced are completely identical to the theses of Russian propaganda, which indicates complete dependence on the masters in Moscow.

Tykhyi also emphasized that Ukraine considers categorically unacceptable and condemns revisionist statements or actions that encroach on sovereignty and territorial integrity, contradict international norms, the UN Charter, as well as basic democratic values.

The Central Democratic Party of Ukraine responded to Georgescu's scandalous words

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reacted to the Romanian politician's statement and stated in response about the "need to divide Russia."

All these pro-Russian politicians, like the Romanian one, who start talking about some kind of "partition of Ukraine" only accelerate the discussion about the need for the division of Russia and the success of national formations on the territory of the current Russian Federation. Because an aggressive empire that, using other people's tongues, proposes the "partition of the world" has no credibility and only strengthens the opinions and voices of those who consider it right to support the creation of national formations on the territory of Russia itself in order to reduce global threats.

Andriy Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council

Georgescu threatens to stop aid to Ukraine

Romanian presidential candidate and winner of the first round of elections, Calin Georgescu, said that if he becomes the head of state, he will stop aid to Ukraine

According to the far-right politician, if he wins the election, he will stop the export of Ukrainian grain through Romania and aid to Kyiv.

How can I agree to this? It is impossible. Romania and the Romanian people above all. It is unthinkable that there will be a war in the middle of Europe next to us, so the priority will certainly be to stop this war in Ukraine immediately.

