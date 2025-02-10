Romanian President Iohannis resigns — what's next

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis resigned from office on February 10, ahead of a plan by far-right opposition parliamentary parties to impeach him. He said his resignation would take effect in two days.
Points of attention
- The recent resignation of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has raised concerns about potential political crisis in the country.
- Iohannis's decision to resign was motivated by the desire to avoid internal and external crises that could arise from his impeachment by far-right opposition parties.
- The Romanian Parliament is set to vote on the motion to remove President Iohannis from office, which may have significant implications for the country.
Romanian President Iohannis resigns without a successor
Iohannis motivated his action by the desire to avoid the internal and external crisis that his removal from office could have caused.
Iohannis made a statement to the press in which he announced his resignation as President of Romania.
He stated that his impeachment would cause a crisis in the country.
According to him, the vote within the country will be extremely negative.
Society will be divided: some will agree, others will not. The entire discussion will be focused exclusively on the negative. The entire society will be stunned. There will be no more discussions about the upcoming presidential elections.
The Romanian Parliament will consider the motion to remove President Klaus Iohannis, submitted by the opposition and approved by the joint permanent bureaus of the two chambers, in a joint plenary session on February 11 at 10:00. The leadership of both chambers decided to hold a joint session to consider the motion to remove the Romanian President from office.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-