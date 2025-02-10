Romanian President Iohannis resigns — what's next

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis resigned from office on February 10, ahead of a plan by far-right opposition parliamentary parties to impeach him. He said his resignation would take effect in two days.

Romanian President Iohannis resigns without a successor

Iohannis motivated his action by the desire to avoid the internal and external crisis that his removal from office could have caused.

Iohannis made a statement to the press in which he announced his resignation as President of Romania.

Today, the Romanian Parliament began the procedure to remove the president from office. This is a useless step, since in any case, in a few months, I will leave my post after the election of a new president. Klaus Johannis President of Romania

He stated that his impeachment would cause a crisis in the country.

In a few days, the Romanian parliament will vote to remove me, and Romania will enter a crisis. Romania will enter a crisis by launching a vote on the resignation of the president. All these efforts will have consequences both inside the country and, unfortunately, abroad. Share

According to him, the vote within the country will be extremely negative.

Society will be divided: some will agree, others will not. The entire discussion will be focused exclusively on the negative. The entire society will be stunned. There will be no more discussions about the upcoming presidential elections.

The Romanian Parliament will consider the motion to remove President Klaus Iohannis, submitted by the opposition and approved by the joint permanent bureaus of the two chambers, in a joint plenary session on February 11 at 10:00. The leadership of both chambers decided to hold a joint session to consider the motion to remove the Romanian President from office.