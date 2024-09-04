Rotations in the government. The list of new ministers has been published

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was present at the meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction on September 4. He persuaded MPs to accept his concept for changes in the government after the Rada today failed a series of votes on the dismissal of ministers.

The names of the future heads of a number of Ukrainian ministries have become known

The president assured that this is a consolidated position of all. That such changes should be accepted. The President announced the candidacy for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, since this is his quota - Andrii Sybigu. He also listed other candidates who are proposed to be appointed to the government, said an interlocutor in the faction.

The Prime Minister and all the candidates, who are planned to be appointed to the government tomorrow, were also present at the meeting to introduce and communicate with the People's Deputies from "Servant of the People".

Later, information about the new candidacies of Cabinet members was officially confirmed by the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arahamia.

The meeting of the faction, which was announced yesterday, took place. On the agenda is personnel renewal, which was also announced by us in advance. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi joined us. Thank him for that. Share

Based on the results of the meeting, the factions worked out a general picture of personnel rotations to strengthen the state:

Minister of Foreign Affairs — Andrii Sybiga.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Ministry of Regions — Oleksiy Kuleba. He will head the ministry as it currently works. Later, as it was planned, it will be divided according to the directions of infrastructure and regional policy.

Olha Stefanishyna, Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration.

Minister of Veterans - Nataliya Kalmykova.

Ministry of Culture and Information Policy — Mykola Tochytskyi. At this stage, we need to strengthen the fight against disinformation, for this task we need a candidate with international experience.

Minister of Agrarian Policy - Vitaly Koval.

Ministry of Youth - Matvii Bednyi.

Minecology — Svitlana Grynchuk.

Minister of Strategy and Industry — Herman Smetanin. Oleksandr Kamyshin is moving to the Office of the President, where he will continue to deal with the issue of armaments and infrastructure.

Iryna Vereshchuk is also moving to the Office of the President, who will work as a profile deputy to the head of the OP.

According to Arahamiya, the faction discussed the creation of a new institution in the government with the working name of the Ministry of Return of Ukrainians and is looking for its head.

It is possible that after the meeting with Zelensky on September 5, the Council will be able to fire those ministers who could not be fired today, as well as appoint new candidates.

Rebooting the members of the Cabinet: what is known

On September 3, several ministers submitted applications for dismissal, and already on September 4, at a meeting, people's deputies dismissed Oleksandr Kamyshin from the position of Minister for Strategic Industries, Denys Malyusika from the Ministry of Justice, Olga Stefanishyna from the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, and Ruslan Strilets from the position of Chairman Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

But the People's Deputies did not support the resignation of Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Vitaly Koval from the State Property Fund. Share

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, is also waiting for his dismissal, he wrote a resignation letter today.

Kuleb is likely to head one of the important embassies. We are talking about his appointment to Brussels, where, in addition to the representations of Ukraine to the EU and NATO, there are embassies of Ukraine in Belgium and Luxembourg.