Ruslan Kravchenko became the new Prosecutor General of Ukraine

On June 21, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as the new Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

What is important to know about Ruslan Kravchenko

On June 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a proposal to the Parliament of Ukraine to appoint Kravchenko to the position of Prosecutor General.

Already on June 17, the Verkhovna Rada supported the proposal of the President of Ukraine.

What is important to understand, Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko is a Ukrainian politician and prosecutor, head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (from April 10, 2023 to December 30, 2024), participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He was born in 1990 in Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast.

In 2014-2015, he took direct part in the anti-terrorist operation while performing his official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd Military Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region of Ukraine (Debaltseve, Artemivsk — since 2016, Bakhmut).

In addition, it is indicated that he received the status of a participant in hostilities.