The Russian state corporation Rosnano, founded by order of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, has declared a technical default on the issue of state-guaranteed bonds, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports.
Points of attention
- Rosnano, a state corporation founded by Putin, has declared a technical default on state-guaranteed bonds, signaling financial troubles.
- The company's ambitious projects failed to materialize, leading to billions in debts and lack of funding, especially worsened by the ongoing war in Ukraine.
- Initially created to showcase Russia's technological potential, Rosnano struggled with failed projects and lack of profitability despite generous state support.
Rosnano declared technical default despite state support
As noted in the Central Research Center, from the moment of its creation, Rosnano was exclusively an image project, which aimed to show the world "Russia's high technological potential."
But in fact, the company was unable to realize its ambitions - despite generous state funding, most projects were failures and did not bring profits. In 2021, Rusnano was already on the verge of default, but then the state came to the aid of the company.
The Center also emphasized that with the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, things at Rosnano got even worse. In 2023, the state corporation found itself on the verge of bankruptcy due to billions in debts.