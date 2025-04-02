The Russian state corporation Rosnano, founded by order of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, has declared a technical default on the issue of state-guaranteed bonds, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports.

Rosnano declared technical default despite state support

Russian state corporation Rosnano, which was created to develop nanotechnology, has declared a technical default on a state-guaranteed bond issue. The company was unable to make a planned payment of 1 billion rubles to investors. Share

As noted in the Central Research Center, from the moment of its creation, Rosnano was exclusively an image project, which aimed to show the world "Russia's high technological potential."

But in fact, the company was unable to realize its ambitions - despite generous state funding, most projects were failures and did not bring profits. In 2021, Rusnano was already on the verge of default, but then the state came to the aid of the company.

The Center also emphasized that with the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, things at Rosnano got even worse. In 2023, the state corporation found itself on the verge of bankruptcy due to billions in debts.