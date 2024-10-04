Russia abducts children from Ukraine's TOT. Estonia called on PACE to take immediate action

The head of the Estonian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Kadri Tali, called on the assembly to draw up a specific plan of action for the rescue of children taken from Ukraine to Russia.

Estonia called on the PACE to oppose the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

According to some estimates, more than 700,000 Ukrainian children were transported to Russia for "rescue". In fact, it is a deliberate activity, the purpose of which is to steal the future and identity of one people. Share

The representative of Estonia noted that Russia's war against Ukraine led to large-scale kidnappings and forced relocation of people, especially children. This is a crisis that requires an immediate response.

She added that when a child is in trouble in ordinary life, "we are expected to intervene immediately": "Why are we waiting now? Would you delay if it was your child?".

Tali called on the international community to take immediate decisive action.

The fact that children are forcibly taken away from their homeland and as far as possible from their families is not just a crime. The consequences of Russification will be irreversible. Kadri Tali Head of the Estonian delegation to PACE

Tali called what was happening a genocide and drew parallels with the history of Estonia, referring to her family's experience.

If children disappeared in the same proportions in Estonia, the entire nation would be wiped off the face of the earth.

Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights. Share

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.