Russia again sent several ships with stolen Ukrainian grain to Egypt

Russia continues to sell stolen Ukrainian grain from the occupied territories. In late April, Ukraine recorded a number of flights to Egypt.

Russia sent several consignments of stolen Ukrainian grain to Egypt

This was stated by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy of Ukraine, Vladyslav Vlasyuk.

According to him, the Russians use the same scheme to export grain.

The grain is loaded in the closed ports of occupied Mariupol or Sevastopol. The initial documents show Russian ports (for example, Temryuk). But as soon as the ship sets sail, the declarations "magically" change and the final destination becomes the ports of Egypt (El Deheila or Alexandria). Share

According to the commissioner, the Russian vessels Alfa-1 and Irkutsk (formerly ALFA M) loaded directly in occupied Mariupol and changed the route legend on the way to hide the origin of the grain.

He stressed that the Irkutsk is under Ukrainian sanctions and under official arrest as part of criminal proceedings in Ukraine. So is another vessel, the Mikhail Nenachev, which was transporting Ukrainian grain from Sevastopol to Alexandria during the same period.

"Changing the documents does not change the reality: this is stolen grain, exported from the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia. We are establishing real routes, despite any false declarations. The Egyptian side must realize that by purchasing such wheat, it becomes part of the logistical chain of the Russian Federation's war crime," Vlasyuk said.

According to him, all information regarding these flights, vessels, captains, and their owners has been transferred to international partners for further action and increased sanctions pressure on the shadow grain fleet of the Russian Federation.