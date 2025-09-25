Russia attacked a number of critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine at night — what is known

On the night of September 25, the Russian occupiers massively attacked Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and other regions of Ukraine with drones. The occupiers hit critical infrastructure.
Points of attention
- Recent Russian attacks targeted critical infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, and other regions of Ukraine with drones.
- Damage caused by the attacks led to power outages on railway sections and water supply shutdowns affecting thousands of subscribers.
- Restoration efforts are underway following the destruction of infrastructure facilities, including firefighting operations in Vinnytsia region and organizing train traffic using reserve diesel locomotives.
Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure: what is known
At night, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Mykolaiv region with UAVs. As a result of the shelling, an infrastructure facility was damaged, which caused a power outage on some sections of the railway.
In Vinnytsia region, on the night of September 25, a critical infrastructure facility was hit as a result of an attack by Russian drones.
The impact caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The State Emergency Service involved 54 personnel and 13 pieces of equipment to extinguish the fire.
In Sumy region, the air alert lasted for almost 21 hours. During the night and morning, the Russians continued shelling. There are casualties among civilians.
The occupiers struck Nizhyn with 14 drones. Due to the hit on a critical infrastructure facility, the city is without electricity and water.
As a result of the attack, about 30,000 subscribers were left without electricity.
On the railway, as a result of Russian strikes on the night of Thursday, September 25, there is a power outage in four sections, and train traffic is organized using reserve diesel locomotives.
There are no injuries, however, there is damage to the infrastructure, Ukrzaliznytsia noted.