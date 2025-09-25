Russia attacked a number of critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine at night — what is known

On the night of September 25, the Russian occupiers massively attacked Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and other regions of Ukraine with drones. The occupiers hit critical infrastructure.

Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure: what is known

At night, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Mykolaiv region with UAVs. As a result of the shelling, an infrastructure facility was damaged, which caused a power outage on some sections of the railway.

Restoration work is underway. No injuries were reported.

In Vinnytsia region, on the night of September 25, a critical infrastructure facility was hit as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

The impact caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The State Emergency Service involved 54 personnel and 13 pieces of equipment to extinguish the fire.

Fires in Vinnytsia region

In Sumy region, the air alert lasted for almost 21 hours. During the night and morning, the Russians continued shelling. There are casualties among civilians.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out 87 attacks on 39 settlements. The enemy used aerial bombs, MLRS, and drones. Private homes, cars, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The occupiers struck Nizhyn with 14 drones. Due to the hit on a critical infrastructure facility, the city is without electricity and water.

As a result of the attack, about 30,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

On the railway, as a result of Russian strikes on the night of Thursday, September 25, there is a power outage in four sections, and train traffic is organized using reserve diesel locomotives.