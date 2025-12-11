Russia attacked energy facilities in Poltava and Odessa regions
On the night of December 11, the aggressor country struck Ukraine's energy system in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and in the Odessa region.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched attacks on energy facilities in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and in the Odessa region, causing fires but no casualties.
  • Rescue services including firefighters and State Emergency Service quickly responded to eliminate the consequences of the attacks.
  • The attacks resulted in damage to energy infrastructure facilities, private residential buildings, and an administrative building.

Another Russian attack on Odessa and Kremenchuk regions: what is known

On the night of December 11, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region. The attack resulted in direct hits and fires.

This was announced by the head of the Poltava OVA, Volodymyr Kohut.

Air defense was active. A significant number of targets were shot down. Falling debris and direct hits caused fires at the facilities.

Rescuers and all relevant services are working on site to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Kohut clarified that there were no deaths or injuries as a result of the shelling.

Russia also attacked the Odessa region. As a result of the hits, fires broke out at energy infrastructure facilities, which were extinguished by firefighters.

Eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on the Odessa region

Two private residential buildings and an administrative building were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

A fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia, more than 50 firefighters, and 13 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

