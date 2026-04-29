Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with shaheeds — five injured

Five people were injured in an attack by Russian Shahed drones in the Mykolaiv region on April 29.
Points of attention
- Russian Shahed drones attacked the Mykolaiv region on April 29, causing injuries to five individuals.
- The head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim, provided details about the attack and the conditions of the injured citizens.
Russia used shaheeds to strike the Mykolaiv region: there are victims
This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim.
A 69-year-old man was injured in the Kutsurb community. He refused hospitalization and received medical care on the spot.
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