Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with shaheeds — five injured

Five people were injured in an attack by Russian Shahed drones in the Mykolaiv region on April 29.

Russia used shaheeds to strike the Mykolaiv region: there are victims

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim.

In particular, a 49-year-old man was hospitalized in Mykolaiv, his condition is moderate. Three more men were provided with medical assistance on the spot, they will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis. Share

A 69-year-old man was injured in the Kutsurb community. He refused hospitalization and received medical care on the spot.