Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with shaheeds — five injured
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with shaheeds — five injured

Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
shaheed
Читати українською

Five people were injured in an attack by Russian Shahed drones in the Mykolaiv region on April 29.

Points of attention

  • Russian Shahed drones attacked the Mykolaiv region on April 29, causing injuries to five individuals.
  • The head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim, provided details about the attack and the conditions of the injured citizens.

Russia used shaheeds to strike the Mykolaiv region: there are victims

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim.

In particular, a 49-year-old man was hospitalized in Mykolaiv, his condition is moderate. Three more men were provided with medical assistance on the spot, they will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

A 69-year-old man was injured in the Kutsurb community. He refused hospitalization and received medical care on the spot.

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