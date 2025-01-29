Russia's missile strike on Mykolaiv kills two women

On the evening of January 28, the Russian army launched a missile strike on a private enterprise in Mykolaiv. According to the latest reports, two women were killed.

Details of the new Russian attack on Mykolaiv

According to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region, on the evening of January 28, city residents heard a loud explosion.

Russian invaders launched a missile strike on one of the food industry enterprises in the regional center.

As a result of the shelling, destruction was recorded at the facility. Two female employees, aged 54 and 56, died as a result of the hit. The workshop building was partially destroyed and the administrative building of the enterprise was damaged. The bodies of the deceased were unblocked from under the rubble by rescuers. Share

The State Emergency Service notes that police officers, volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross, emergency and municipal services also worked at the scene of the enemy strike.

39 rescuers and 9 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in clearing the rubble.

The Russian attack on Kyiv on January 29 — what is known

On the night of January 29, the capital of Ukraine was again hit by Russian drones.

At 05:27, an air alert was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack UAVs. At 05:55, the alert was declared lifted.

This was officially announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

The wreckage of an enemy UAV fell near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. It damaged a fence and a separate building of the Darnytskyi transit depot, the city mayor said. Share

According to Vitaliy Klitschko, there is currently no fire, and no victims have been identified.