Russia's missile strike on Mykolaiv kills two women

On the evening of January 28, the Russian army launched a missile strike on a private enterprise in Mykolaiv. According to the latest reports, two women were killed.
Points of attention
- An attack by Russian invaders on a private food processing enterprise resulted in civilian deaths.
- 39 rescuers and 9 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in clearing the rubble.
- In addition, on the night of January 29, the Russian army attacked Kyiv again.
Details of the new Russian attack on Mykolaiv
According to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region, on the evening of January 28, city residents heard a loud explosion.
Russian invaders launched a missile strike on one of the food industry enterprises in the regional center.
The State Emergency Service notes that police officers, volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross, emergency and municipal services also worked at the scene of the enemy strike.
39 rescuers and 9 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in clearing the rubble.
The Russian attack on Kyiv on January 29 — what is known
On the night of January 29, the capital of Ukraine was again hit by Russian drones.
At 05:27, an air alert was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack UAVs. At 05:55, the alert was declared lifted.
This was officially announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.
According to Vitaliy Klitschko, there is currently no fire, and no victims have been identified.
