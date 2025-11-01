Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv — number of casualties increases

Russia struck Mykolaiv with a missile on the morning of November 1. So far, one person has been reported dead and 19 injured.

Almost 20 injured in Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv

As of now, the number of victims has increased to 19.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv OVA Vitaly KIM.

Among them is a 9-year-old girl, who was treated on an outpatient basis. Four other victims were also treated on an outpatient basis, while the others remain in the hospital. Share

At around 07:20, the Russians launched a ballistic missile (preliminarily an Iskander M with a cluster warhead) at Mykolaiv.

Unfortunately, one person died.

In the morning, 15 people were reported injured (of varying severity). Among the injured is a child, doctors assess his condition as moderate. A gas station and cars were damaged.