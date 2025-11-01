Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv — number of casualties increases
Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv — number of casualties increases

Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
Mykolaiv
Russia struck Mykolaiv with a missile on the morning of November 1. So far, one person has been reported dead and 19 injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv resulted in one confirmed death and 19 injuries, with a child among the wounded.
  • The missile caused substantial material damage, including destruction of a gas station and vehicles in the area.
  • Latest reports indicate that the number of casualties has risen to 19, with multiple victims receiving medical treatment.

Almost 20 injured in Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv

As of now, the number of victims has increased to 19.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv OVA Vitaly KIM.

Among them is a 9-year-old girl, who was treated on an outpatient basis. Four other victims were also treated on an outpatient basis, while the others remain in the hospital.

At around 07:20, the Russians launched a ballistic missile (preliminarily an Iskander M with a cluster warhead) at Mykolaiv.

Unfortunately, one person died.

In the morning, 15 people were reported injured (of varying severity). Among the injured is a child, doctors assess his condition as moderate. A gas station and cars were damaged.

