Russia strikes ballistic missiles in Mykolaiv region — one dead and one injured

The Russian army struck a farm in the Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles: one man was killed and three were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Administrative District, Vitaly Kim.

Russian scumbags hit a farm in the Horokhiv community with ballistic missiles.

According to the head of the OVA, four employees of the enterprise were injured.

Three are in serious condition. Medics are fighting for their lives.

A little later, Kim said that one victim died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.