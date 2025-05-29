Russia strikes ballistic missiles in Mykolaiv region — one dead and one injured

The Russian army struck a farm in the Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles: one man was killed and three were wounded.
Points of attention
- Russia's ballistic missile strike in the Mykolaiv region led to one death and multiple injuries, with victims in serious condition.
- The attack targeted a farm in the Horokhiv community, causing devastation and loss of life.
- The head of the Mykolaiv regional administration, Vitaly Kim, confirmed the casualties and the severity of the situation.
Russia killed a farmer in the Mykolaiv region
This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Administrative District, Vitaly Kim.
According to the head of the OVA, four employees of the enterprise were injured.
Three are in serious condition. Medics are fighting for their lives.
A little later, Kim said that one victim died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-