Russia attacked Nikolaev with missiles — what is known

On the morning of April 21, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with missiles. The first details of the shelling have emerged.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaly Kim.

On the morning of April 21, at around 04:57, the enemy attacked the city with rockets. Vitaly Kim Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast

According to the head of the OVA, the type of weapon is being determined.

There are no injuries or damage, Kim stated.

Thus, Russia resumed missile attacks on Ukrainian cities amid a so-called “truce.” Ukraine had proposed extending it for 30 days, at least for drone and missile strikes.

President Zelenskyy howled that the total number of violations by the Russian army of the Russian promise of silence over Easter is 2,935.