Russia attacked Nikolaev with missiles — what is known

On the morning of April 21, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with missiles. The first details of the shelling have emerged.
Points of attention
- On April 21, Mykolaiv in Ukraine was targeted by Russian missiles, with no reported injuries or damage.
- Ukraine proposed extending the ceasefire, but Russia did not adhere to the conditions, leading to renewed missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.
- President Zelenskyy highlighted a significant number of violations by the Russian army amidst the promise of silence, with a high number of attacks and assaults reported.
Mykolaiv was under attack by Russian s
This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaly Kim.
According to the head of the OVA, the type of weapon is being determined.
There are no injuries or damage, Kim stated.
Thus, Russia resumed missile attacks on Ukrainian cities amid a so-called “truce.” Ukraine had proposed extending it for 30 days, at least for drone and missile strikes.
President Zelenskyy howled that the total number of violations by the Russian army of the Russian promise of silence over Easter is 2,935.
