Russia attacked Ukraine with over a hundred drones. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of January 27, the Russian occupiers launched an attack on Ukraine using 104 Shahed strike drones and simulator drones. Ukrainian forces managed to destroy 57 drones, and another 39 were lost in the field without any negative consequences.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as of 9:00 a.m., the destruction of 57 Shahed attack drones and other drones in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions has been confirmed.

"39 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location without negative consequences."

The Russian strike damaged infrastructure facilities, apartment buildings, and private homes in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kyiv regions.

The attack was carried out from Russian territory — from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Infrastructure and high-rise buildings in Dnipro damaged by Russian attack

According to the head of the region, in the evening and at night, units of the Vostok Military District destroyed 13 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

However, the enemy attack did not pass without consequences. Infrastructure was damaged in the Samarivskyi district. A fire broke out. Three private houses and an outbuilding were also damaged. Three high-rise buildings were damaged in Dnipro. One of them caught fire, which was extinguished by rescuers. Share

The invaders hit the Nikopol district with Grad MLRS and heavy artillery. According to Lysak, the invaders targeted the district center and the Marhanets community, resulting in destruction on the territory of an industrial enterprise.