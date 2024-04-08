Russia attacks critical infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region using Shahed drones

On the night of April 8, Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region with drones.

Consequences of the drone attack in the Zhytomyr region

The head of the Zhytomyr RMA , Vitaliy Bunechko, reports that the region's forces and means of air defence managed to shoot down some of the Shaheds.

According to preliminary information, there were no victims or injured as a result of the enemy strike.

At the same time, the Zvyagel City Council reports that there is a direct threat of air pollution as a result of the attack.

They recommend staying in rooms with closed windows.

In particular, a decision was made by the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations (TEBNS) regarding distance learning in institutions of general secondary education, vocational higher education and higher professional schools.

Regarding preschool education institutions: for parents who have no one to leave their children with, regular groups will work.

Drone attack on April 8

The Russian army used 24 kamikaze drones of the Shahed type, as well as the Kh-59 missile, to attack Ukraine.

Air defense forces destroyed 17 drones and one missile.

In the Mykolaiv region, the wreckage of the downed drone damaged power lines, as a result of which 14 settlements were left without electricity.

In Odesa, a logistics and transport facility was damaged as a result of a drone strike. The wreckage of the downed drone also damaged the gas station.