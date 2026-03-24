Russia attacks Lviv with drones, explosions heard in Vinnytsia and Ternopil

On March 24, Russian invaders struck the center of Lviv, causing a residential building to catch fire. According to the latest data, two people were seriously injured. Loud explosions also erupted in Vinnytsia and Ternopil - the cities are being attacked by enemy drones.

Russia simultaneously attacks Lviv, Vinnytsia and Ternopil

The first explosions in Lviv occurred at around 4:19 p.m. Ten minutes later, the city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, reported that a residential building in the center had been damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

"All services have arrived at the scene," he said. Share

At 4:35 PM, another Russian shaheed was flying towards Lviv.

"Another enemy drone hit a residential building in Sykhiv, on Chervonaya Kalyna Avenue," Sadovyi said. Share

Later, a third location was discovered — at the beginning of Bandera Street. Initially, it was debris.

According to the latest reports, at least two people are seriously injured.

An administrative building was hit in Ternopil, local media reported.

Loud explosions are also reported in Vinnytsia, but the consequences of the Russian attack are not yet known.

The moment of the UAV's arrival in Ivano-Frankivsk is published by local channels.

The news is being supplemented…