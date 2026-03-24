Russia attacks Lviv with drones, explosions heard in Vinnytsia and Ternopil

On March 24, Russian invaders struck the center of Lviv, causing a residential building to catch fire. According to the latest data, two people were seriously injured. Loud explosions also erupted in Vinnytsia and Ternopil - the cities are being attacked by enemy drones.
Points of attention
- The situation is evolving rapidly, with local authorities responding to the aftermath and assessing the extent of the damages.
- Stay updated on the developing news regarding the Russian drone attacks and their impact on the affected cities.
Russia simultaneously attacks Lviv, Vinnytsia and Ternopil
The first explosions in Lviv occurred at around 4:19 p.m. Ten minutes later, the city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, reported that a residential building in the center had been damaged as a result of an enemy attack.
At 4:35 PM, another Russian shaheed was flying towards Lviv.
Later, a third location was discovered — at the beginning of Bandera Street. Initially, it was debris.
According to the latest reports, at least two people are seriously injured.
An administrative building was hit in Ternopil, local media reported.
Loud explosions are also reported in Vinnytsia, but the consequences of the Russian attack are not yet known.
The moment of the UAV's arrival in Ivano-Frankivsk is published by local channels.
The news is being supplemented…