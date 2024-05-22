Russia begins massive construction of filtration camps for Ukrainians

Russia started the construction of filtration camps for Ukrainians under the guise of "children's pioneer camps", according to the National Resistance Center of Ukraine (NRC).

Modular houses will accommodate hundreds of "visitors"

The NRC reports on the construction of infiltration camps for Ukrainians. We are talking about Volga (Russia), where the large-scale construction of so-called children's pioneer camps is currently underway.

These are quickly assembled modular houses, rather barracks, which will accommodate hundreds of people.

The message emphasises that Moscow has been building a system of such camps since the beginning of the occupation of Ukraine.

In the filtration zones, the enemy tests Ukrainians for loyalty to the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, thanks to the camps, the invaders are trying to create a database of the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) population.

Recently, there has been an increase in filtering measures in the territory of Ukraine temporarily under the control of the occupation forces. Particularly strict inspections are observed in the South of Ukraine.

It should be noted that the local population in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine refuses to switch to the Russian language, which frustrates the occupation authorities, who are considering the possibility of creating language courses to force Ukrainians to improve their Russian.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from TOT of Ukraine

The Online.UA team presented the documentary "Crippled Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.