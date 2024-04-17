Russia begins withdrawing its troops from Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian "peacekeepers" began to leave the territory of the former unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, which Azerbaijan returned to its control.

As noted, the first squad and military equipment of the "peacekeeping contingent" left the territory of the Khudawang temple in the Kalbajar district.

A contingent of Russians left there just a few days ago, and the Azerbaijani police have entered there.

Thus, the process of withdrawing the Russian "peacekeeping" contingent from the territory of Azerbaijan began, APA reports.

Musavat, citing sources, writes that Russian "peacekeepers" are also leaving the base in Khojaly. According to the publication, the Russian contingent will leave the territory of Azerbaijan in a few days.

What has preceded it

The Russian "peacekeeping" contingent was temporarily stationed in Karabakh due to the tripartite statement signed on November 10, 2020, between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia leaders.

After the one-day military operation of Baku, which began on September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan effectively returned Nagorno-Karabakh under its control.

As a result, more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians left Karabakh for Armenia.