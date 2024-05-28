Russia, Belarus conduct joint military drills: details

Russia has flown more than 10 planes of military aircraft to Belarus, where joint exercises of the air force and air defense forces have begun as a demonstration of its "power" to Europe and the world.

Belarus Air Forces, Russia's Air defence Forces are conducting demonstration drills

During the exercises, the issue of managing heterogeneous aviation forces and organizing their interaction during training and combat tasks will be worked out.

The exercises involve air bases, units of anti-aircraft missile and radio engineering troops of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, and crews of reconnaissance, fighter, and army aviation of the Russian Armed Forces.

The commander of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of Belarus will conduct the training.

The main efforts during the exercises are aimed at solving the tasks of covering state and military objects from air strikes. In addition, at the airfields, the crews have to practically work out a number of issues in the interest of covering ground forces units, the Belarusian MOD statement says. Share

8 Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters arrived in Belarus from Russia for training

The Russian Air Force helicopter has arrived in Belarus, writes the monitoring group "Belaruski Gayun".

Yesterday morning, it was reported that on May 25, two Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters of the Russian Air Force arrived at the "Baranovichi" airfield from the Russian city of Seshcha.

Later, more helicopters were flown from the Russian Federation to Belarus.

According to updated data, 8 Mi-24 and Mi-8 Russian Air Force Service helicopters arrived at the "Baranovichi" airbase from Russian Seshcha on May 25.

Thus, right now in Baranovichi, there are: