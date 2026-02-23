Russia brazenly placed a "victory banner" in Seoul ahead of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

South Korea has demanded that the Russian embassy remove a banner with the slogan "victory" that appeared in central Seoul on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia brazenly placed a "victory banner" in Seoul

This is stated in a statement by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports .

It is a nearly 15-meter banner in the colors of the Russian flag with an inscription in Russian. It was placed on the outer wall of the Russian embassy in downtown Seoul on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2026. Share

South Korea said that such a banner could create unnecessary tension in relations with local residents and other countries.

On February 22, the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the embassy to remove the banner, but on the morning of February 23, it remained in place.

The Foreign Ministry noted that this could be regarded as a violation of diplomatic ethics. The ministry's statement did not specify whether the Korean side had received a response from the Russian embassy.

We have informed the Russian side of our position regarding the recent placement of a banner on the external walls of the Russian embassy in Seoul and the public statements of the Russian ambassador to South Korea. Share

The Foreign Ministry also confirmed the position that the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine is illegal and called on Moscow to cease military cooperation with North Korea, calling it a threat to regional security and a violation of the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions.

The Russian embassy later stated that the banner was allegedly placed in connection with two holidays — Diplomatic Worker's Day and Defender of the Fatherland Day.

They also called the slogan a "catchphrase" associated with the history of the Russian Federation and the mobilization of the Soviet people during World War II.