Russia caused damage to Ukraine's environment in the amount of UAH 2.6 trillion

The aggressor country caused environmental damage to Ukraine of at least UAH 2.6 trillion. The damage caused to the environment is one of the largest in monetary terms.

Russia is committing ecocide in Ukraine

More than 6,000 different cases have already been registered. According to estimates, it is somewhere between 2.6–2.7 trillion hryvnias. The damage caused to the environment is one of the largest in monetary terms, because it is a huge amount of damaged and destroyed agricultural land, forest lands of nature conservation and industrial status, polluted basins of our water arteries. Huge mined and contaminated with explosive objects. Share

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Environment, Svitlana Grynchuk.

The official noted that due to the shelling of the Russian Federation, fires occur every day, covering hundreds of hectares of forest. To control the fire, emergency workers cannot use all possible means due to mines. Today, more than half a million hectares of forests are mined, Grynchuk added.

Only since the beginning of the year, more than 23 thousand hectares of forests have been damaged by fires. Every day this number increases. Svitlana Grynchuk Head of the Ministry of Environment

Today, 20% of nature conservation areas of Ukraine are under occupation or in the war zone. Estimated damage only to the nature reserve fund of Ukraine, calculated by our specialists, amounts to almost 650 billion UAH.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia has completely destroyed more than 60 thousand hectares of forests worth at least UAH 14 billion in the territories occupied by them.

With the help of satellite images, NGL.media was able to establish that during the two years of the war, the Russians completely destroyed more than 60,000 hectares of forests in the territories they occupied.