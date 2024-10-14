Russia caused damage to Ukraine's environment in the amount of UAH 2.6 trillion

The aggressor country caused environmental damage to Ukraine of at least UAH 2.6 trillion. The damage caused to the environment is one of the largest in monetary terms.
Russia is committing ecocide in Ukraine
This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Environment, Svitlana Grynchuk.
The official noted that due to the shelling of the Russian Federation, fires occur every day, covering hundreds of hectares of forest. To control the fire, emergency workers cannot use all possible means due to mines. Today, more than half a million hectares of forests are mined, Grynchuk added.
Today, 20% of nature conservation areas of Ukraine are under occupation or in the war zone. Estimated damage only to the nature reserve fund of Ukraine, calculated by our specialists, amounts to almost 650 billion UAH.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia has completely destroyed more than 60 thousand hectares of forests worth at least UAH 14 billion in the territories occupied by them.
With the help of satellite images, NGL.media was able to establish that during the two years of the war, the Russians completely destroyed more than 60,000 hectares of forests in the territories they occupied.
According to the minimum estimate, the total value of the lost forest exceeds UAH 14 billion — this is only direct damage, that is, the value of the wood that could be obtained from these more than 60,000 hectares. These losses do not take into account environmental consequences, the elimination of which can be much more expensive, the investigation says.
