According to the data of the American Institute for the Study of War, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation could form another combined army for deployment in Ukraine.

What to expect from Russia in the war against Ukraine

Foreign analysts noted that the Russian army is undergoing large-scale reforms.

What is essential to understand is that, first of all, we are talking about the active formation of new army-level joint military units.

According to experts, the reference of Ukrainian insiders to the "51st Army" may be an early indicator that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has formed another combined army to be deployed in Ukraine.

Yuriy Povkh, the spokesman of the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, said that the Russian military intends to transfer units of the 9th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 51st Russian Army to Kharkiv. Share

Russia is feeling the impact of insane losses on its troops

In addition, information recently appeared that the occupiers plan to transfer parts of the 155th Marine Brigade (Pacific Fleet) and the "9th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army" to the Kharkiv direction to compensate for heavy Russian losses.

These data were officially confirmed by Lt. Col. Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops.

According to the ISW team, it has information that the Russian soldiers transferred parts of the 155th Marine Brigade and the 9th Motorised Rifle Brigade (1st Army Corps of so-called "DPR") from the west and southwest of Donetsk to the Kharkiv direction but did not record any reports about the Russian "51st Army".