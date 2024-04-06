Russia could shoot down its Su-27 over Crimea — British intelligence

Russia could have shot down its Su-27 over Crimea at the end of March. This event confirms that there is no coordination between Russian troops.

British intelligence does not rule out that the Russian Federation could have shot down its plane over Crimea

As noted, the Crimean Telegram channel reported on March 28 that the Su-27 aircraft operating over Crimea was shot down by Russian air defense as a result of "friendly fire."

Mykhailo Razvozhaev, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol appointed by Russia, said that there was a technical malfunction, and the pilot survived.

British intelligence notes that on March 24, Ukraine struck the facilities of the Black Sea Fleet and in Sevastopol. This could prompt the Russians to put the air defense system on high alert.

Previously, there were also reports of similar incidents of "friendly fire", especially in the occupied territory of Ukraine. Intelligence believes that this confirms the impact of Ukraine's actions.

There is a real possibility that increasing pressure and tension among Russian air defense operators, caused by fear of further actions by Ukraine, will lead not to a technical problem, but to the fact that they will inadvertently involve their own pilots and aircraft, the summary says. Share

What is known about the attack on Crimea on March 23

On March 23, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in particular, in Sevastopol.

The network wrote about the alleged work of the Air Defense Forces, and the occupiers blocked the Crimean Bridge. As local residents reported, a fire broke out in Kozachi Bay in Sevastopol.

Later it became known that the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the facilities of the Russian occupiers in Sevastopol. The landing ships of the Russian Federation and the communications center were destroyed.