Russia cynically decided to "punish" Moldova by cutting off gas supplies

Russian gas producer Gazprom announced that it will stop supplying gas to Moldova from January 1, 2025.

This was reported by the state propaganda agency TASS, citing a statement from the company.

Gazprom is introducing a restriction on the supply of natural gas to the Republic of Moldova to 0 cubic meters per day from 08:00 Moscow time on January 1, 2025, the holding company reported.

The reason for the restrictions is allegedly the refusal of the Moldovan side to settle the debt for gas supplies.

As stated in the message of the Russian company sent to Chisinau, JSC Moldovagaz regularly "does not fulfill its payment obligations under the current contract, which is a material violation of its terms."

The restriction will be in effect until PJSC Gazprom notifies JSC Moldovagaz otherwise in writing, Gazprom writes.

The Russian gas company notes that it "reserves all its rights, including the right to unilaterally terminate the contract and the right to demand compensation from Moldovagaz for all losses and payment of fines for failure and/or improper performance by Moldovagaz of its obligations under the contract."

Moldovagaz's reaction to Russian blackmail

Moldovagaz's acting chairman Vadim Cheban said the company had "taken note" of Gazprom's decision. He recalled that since December 2022, all gas supplied from Russia had been transferred to the Transnistrian region.

At the same time, natural gas for consumers on the right bank of the Dniester was purchased on regional and European markets. It should be noted that Moldovagaz has contracted the necessary volumes of gas that will fully ensure all consumption on the Right Bank until the end of March 2025.

Russian gas for Moldova and what does Ukraine have to do with it?

Moldova has not purchased gas from Russia's Gazprom for two years, but its energy dependence on Moscow remains quite high.

Official Chisinau purchases gas from Europe — about 1 billion cubic meters per year. This gas may be of Russian origin, but the main thing for it is that it is not bound by contracts with Gazprom.

Only uncontrolled left-bank Transnistria receives up to 2 billion cubic meters of Russian gas via transit through Ukraine. But this gas is also used for the Moldovan GRES, which provides 90% of the rest of Moldova with electricity.