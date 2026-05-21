Russia cynically flaunted its nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus
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World
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Russia cynically flaunted its nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus

nuclear munitions
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russia has officially delivered nuclear munitions to the missile brigade's field storage points in Belarus as part of nuclear exercises.

Points of attention

  • Russia's delivery of nuclear munitions to Belarus for exercises raises concerns about global security.
  • The maneuvers involving nuclear weapons in Belarus by Russia pose serious threats to international stability.

Russia delivers nuclear munitions to Belarus

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the "practice" of obtaining special ammunition for the Iskander-M missile complex, equipping carrier rockets with them, and covertly advancing them to the "designated position area" in preparation for missile launches.

Russia has begun nuclear exercises involving the Strategic Missile Forces, the Pacific Fleet, and the Northern Fleet. They will be held from May 19-21.

The maneuvers involved more than 200 missile launchers, more than 140 aircraft, 73 surface ships and 13 submarines, as well as 64,000 military personnel.

The exercises will also focus on the preparation and use of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The Kremlin stated that the purpose of the maneuvers was to test the readiness of the troops and "deter the enemy."

Ukraine called the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and joint nuclear exercises by "two dictatorships" an unprecedented challenge to global security.

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