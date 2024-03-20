Russia ends construction of naval port in occupied Abkhazia

According to Georgian journalists, Russia is actively completing the port for a naval base in the Ochamchir district of occupied Abkhazia by order of dictator Vladimir Putin.

What is happening in occupied Abkhazia

The Georgian TV channel Pirveli reports on the latest events in the territory occupied by Russia.

The journalists managed to find out that the port, which the aggressor country intends to use for the placement of warships in the occupied part of Georgia, has almost been built.

In the video published by the media, a newly constructed building can be seen from a drone.

The team of the TV channel draws attention to the fact that it was built, quite possibly, for the accommodation of employees who have to serve the Russian military facility in occupied Georgia.

The footage also shows the intensive movement of construction equipment.

In addition, it is emphasised that the work there continues continuously.

The channel indicates that the port could be used against Ukraine and become a target for its military assets.

What they say about it in Georgia

On October 5, 2023, it became officially known that the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, ordered the construction of a naval base on the Black Sea coast of unrecognized Abkhazia, the occupied territory of Georgia.

The leader of the unrecognized region, Aslan Bzhaniya, made such a statement.

We signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent base of the Russian Navy in the Ochamchir district... All this is aimed at increasing the level of defense capabilities of both Russia and Abkhazia, and such cooperation will continue, — said Putin's henchman. Share

He also added that there are things he cannot talk about.