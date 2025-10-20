Russia has begun mass recruiting "disposable" spies among EU citizens

After large-scale purges of Russian agents in Europe, the Russian Federation began actively recruiting "disposable" spies among citizens of EU countries.
- Recruiters are utilizing various channels such as the internet, social networks, and community gatherings to enlist individuals for one-time espionage tasks.
- This recruitment strategy forms part of the Kremlin's larger hybrid approach to destabilize the security of European nations and underscores the growing threat posed by Russian intelligence operations.
Russia recruits “disposable” spies in the EU
According to intelligence, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European states have expelled about 700 Russian intelligence officers who were operating under diplomatic cover. The largest number was from Bulgaria, with 82 people.
65 people were deported from Germany, 58 from Poland, 52 from Romania, 39 from Slovakia, and 34 each from the Netherlands and Slovenia.
Having lost a significant part of their intelligence network under the diplomatic "roof", Russian intelligence services switched to recruiting so-called "disposable agents" from among the civilian population of European countries.
Russian recruiters actively use the Internet, social networks, church communities, sports clubs, and mass events to search for potential performers.
Such people are usually involved only once - to obtain information or perform certain tasks for the benefit of the aggressor.
This is part of the Kremlin's hybrid strategy aimed at undermining the security of European states.
