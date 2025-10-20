Russia has begun mass recruiting "disposable" spies among EU citizens

After large-scale purges of Russian agents in Europe, the Russian Federation began actively recruiting "disposable" spies among citizens of EU countries.

Russia recruits “disposable” spies in the EU

According to intelligence, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European states have expelled about 700 Russian intelligence officers who were operating under diplomatic cover. The largest number was from Bulgaria, with 82 people.

65 people were deported from Germany, 58 from Poland, 52 from Romania, 39 from Slovakia, and 34 each from the Netherlands and Slovenia.

Having lost a significant part of their intelligence network under the diplomatic "roof", Russian intelligence services switched to recruiting so-called "disposable agents" from among the civilian population of European countries.

There have been 47 cases of accusations of spying for Moscow in Poland, 20 in Estonia, 19 in Latvia, 12 in Germany and 10 in the United Kingdom. In total, 130 people in 12 European countries have been suspected of working for Russia. Share

Russian recruiters actively use the Internet, social networks, church communities, sports clubs, and mass events to search for potential performers.

Such people are usually involved only once - to obtain information or perform certain tasks for the benefit of the aggressor.

This is part of the Kremlin's hybrid strategy aimed at undermining the security of European states.