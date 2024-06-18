Russia hastily withdraws its forces from Donbas to Kharkiv region — analysts

According to the American Institute for the Study of War, the successful counterattacks of the Armed Forces led to the fact that the Russian invaders began to transfer units from the Donetsk direction to the Kharkiv direction.

The Russians are losing their forces in the Kharkiv region

Foreign analysts have drawn attention to geolocation footage, which indicates that the Russian army is trying to repel a Ukrainian counterattack northwest of Hlyboky.

According to the Russian military commanders, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched mechanised counterattacks near Hlyboke and counterattacked from the direction of Tykhe and near the Aggregate Plant in the Vovchansk region (northeast of the city of Kharkiv).

The Russian army is trying to continue offensive operations north of Kharkiv in the Lyptsi district and northeast of Kharkiv near the centre of Vovchansk and Vovchansky Khutory.

Photo: understandingwar.org

On June 17, the spokesman of the Kharkiv Group of Forces, Colonel Yuriy Povkh, said that the Russian troops had redeployed parts of the 155th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade and the 18th Motorised Rifle Division to the Liptsivka direction to replace the units that had lost their combat capability, the report said. Share

In addition, it is emphasised that units of the 155th separate marine infantry brigade operated near Vovchansk.

According to Povkh, a week ago, Russian troops began actively mobilising additional military units, particularly the 138th separate motorised rifle brigade, for support in the Vovchansk direction.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.06.24 approximately amounted to: