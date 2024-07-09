Russia imports over 70% of dual-use goods from China

About 73% of dual-use goods and 90% of all semiconductors and other microelectronics were imported into Russia from China.
Points of attention
- The People's Republic of China has provided Russia with technology for weapons systems, which poses a threat to European security.
- During 2023, China significantly increased its support for Russia's defense and industrial base through the import of dual-purpose goods.
- China has become the largest supplier of dual-purpose goods to Russia, which plays an important role in the military industry of the Russian Federation.
China is funding the biggest threat to European security since World War II
Catherine Brooker, US Chargé d'Affaires at the OSCE, stated this during a meeting of the organization's Permanent Council in Vienna.
The American diplomat emphasised that China "finances the biggest threat to European security since the Second World War."
She cited "some statistical data based on Russian customs data" in order to explain the extent of China's support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
In addition to microelectronics, the United States has serious concerns about exporting machine tools, nitrocellulose, optics, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle technologies by Chinese enterprises to Russia.
China has increased its support of Russia’s defence and industrial industries
She also pointed out that in the period from February 2022 to February 2023, China significantly increased its support for the Russian defence and industrial base:
According to her, as of February 2023, China has increased monthly supplies of dual-use goods of Western origin to Russia by more than 500%.
The American diplomat emphasized that China's support was "crucial for Russia's ability to restore its industrial base."
In addition, she pointed out that the United States has imposed sanctions on enterprises of the People's Republic of China that are developing the Russian defence industrial base.