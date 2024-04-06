Russia is preparing to attack Kazakhstan

The voice message of the deputy of the State Duma, lieutenant general Andriy Gurulyov, in which he talks about the preparation of Russia's attack on Kazakhstan, was leaked to the network.

Kazakhstan may become a new victim of Russia

The audio recording with the statement of Putin's henchman ended up in the possession of the opposition Russian Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU".

Andriy Gurulyov sent a message to his colleagues from the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, in which he assures that after Ukraine, Russia may attack Kazakhstan and there is already an "appropriate solution".

The Kazakhs, looking at Ukraine, are very worried that they are next... But they will be next... in principle, I think the solution is already there, he said, but did not reveal any other details.

It is worth noting that in an interview with Online.UA, a volunteer from Kazakhstan, a serviceman of the ZSU Zhasulan Duysembin with the call sign "Jazz" warned about the high probability of Russia's invasion of Kazakhstan.

Watch the video here:

According to the warrior, when Putin finally realizes that he will never be able to defeat Ukraine, he will start a war against Kazakhstan, which he will quickly declare as Russia's new enemy.

This is quite real, - emphasized Jasulan Duysembin. Share

Kazakhstan has long feared a Russian invasion

A survey by the non-governmental organization MediaNet and PaperLab indicates that during 2023 the number of people in Kazakhstan who believe that the Russian Federation may invade their country has increased sharply, from 8.3% in the previous survey to 15%.

In addition, it is indicated that almost a third of the respondents stated that their perception of Russia has worsened because of the war it started against Ukraine.