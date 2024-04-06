Russia is preparing to attack Kazakhstan

The voice message of the deputy of the State Duma, lieutenant general Andriy Gurulyov, in which he talks about the preparation of Russia's attack on Kazakhstan, was leaked to the network.
Kazakhstan may become a new victim of Russia
The audio recording with the statement of Putin's henchman ended up in the possession of the opposition Russian Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU".
Andriy Gurulyov sent a message to his colleagues from the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, in which he assures that after Ukraine, Russia may attack Kazakhstan and there is already an "appropriate solution".
It is worth noting that in an interview with Online.UA, a volunteer from Kazakhstan, a serviceman of the ZSU Zhasulan Duysembin with the call sign "Jazz" warned about the high probability of Russia's invasion of Kazakhstan.
According to the warrior, when Putin finally realizes that he will never be able to defeat Ukraine, he will start a war against Kazakhstan, which he will quickly declare as Russia's new enemy.
Kazakhstan has long feared a Russian invasion
A survey by the non-governmental organization MediaNet and PaperLab indicates that during 2023 the number of people in Kazakhstan who believe that the Russian Federation may invade their country has increased sharply, from 8.3% in the previous survey to 15%.
In addition, it is indicated that almost a third of the respondents stated that their perception of Russia has worsened because of the war it started against Ukraine.
It is important to understand that, despite the fact that Kazakhstan has close historical, economic and military ties with Moscow, Astana maintains neutrality, refusing to recognize Russia's annexation of part of the territory of Ukraine.