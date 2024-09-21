As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on September 21, a woman was killed and seven people were injured. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

For an hour, the Russian Armed Forces shelled the city of Kurakhove. Previously, using the KAB and barrel artillery. A resident of the city died as a result of being hit by the means of damage, two people suffered acubarotrauma and lacerations.

During the day, the village of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka was under fire.

The troops of the aggressor state targeted the enterprise, where a 49-year-old employee was injured.

In addition, the occupiers struck the village of Kostiantynopil several times with small arms fire.

Two women aged 63 and 80 and a man were injured. The occupiers also attacked the village of Shakhtarske, probably by UMPB D-30 SN. A local resident was wounded by shrapnel.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia attacks the Konstantinivsk community of Donetsk region: there are dead and wounded

On September 12, Russian invaders hit a private house in the Dobropil community in Donetsk region, resulting in the death of an 81-year-old woman and the injury of four other family members.

Also, two civilians were wounded in Kostyantynivka due to shelling.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.