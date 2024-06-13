Russia keeps newest atomic submarine near Cuban shores

Near the coast of Cuba, the latest submarine of Russia was detected, which has been causing concern in NATO for a long time.
- Near the coast of Cuba, the latest Russian submarine "Kazan", armed with cruise missiles, was detected, which poses a threat to the USA and NATO.
- Russia's Yasen-class submarines are silent and difficult to track, capable of attacking targets without warning, causing serious concern among international partners.
- NATO representatives consider Yasen-class submarines to be one of the great strategic problems and threats to international security.
- Russia plans to build at least nine Yasen-class submarines, including modernized versions, which could further escalate the situation in the region.
- The deployment of Russian warships off the coast of Cuba raises questions about security and stability in the Caribbean and surrounding waters.
What is known about the newest Russian submarine near the coast of Cuba
According to the publication, we are talking about one of the new Russian submarines, "Kazan", armed with cruise missiles.
This boat can be invisible to radar, and this is a concern for the US and NATO partners.
It is noted that Russia sent three ships to the shores of Cuba and the submarine "Kazan" to participate in naval and air exercises in the Caribbean.
The deployment includes the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, which is armed with hypersonic Zircon missiles, another challenge for Western militaries.
What danger do the new Russian submarines pose to the USA and NATO?
US and NATO officials have long expressed concern about the submarine's capabilities and other similar submarines.
Russian Yasen-class submarines, like "Kazan", pose a serious threat. The Russians began work on the class during the Cold War, and the first submarine of this class, Severodvinsk, was commissioned in late 2013.
"Kazan" was the second submarine of this class, but the first of the new modernized submarines.
This submarine is significantly smaller and has a quieter nuclear reactor.
Newer and more advanced submarine features make them quiet, difficult to track, well armed, and capable of attacking land and sea targets with virtually no warning.
These warships can carry Onyx and Caliber cruise missiles and, later, the new Zircon missiles.
Russia plans to build at least nine Yasen submarines in total, and there are indications that more may be built in the future.
U.S. officials said moving these vessels to the area was not a direct response to those events or escalation, noting that Cuba hosted Russian ships every year from 2013 to 2020 and that Russian exercises are routine.
However, the ships of this group are among the most advanced in Russia or have newer weapons. In the past, NATO officials have singled out the Yasen-class submarines as "one of the great strategic challenges" facing the Alliance.
