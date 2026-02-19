Russia loses up to 35,000 occupiers per month in war against Ukraine — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russians tried to sell their audience "success" on the battlefield, but failed. The realities show extremely high losses.

Zelenskyy named the number of Russian army losses per month in Ukraine

The head of state emphasized this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

The Russians tried to sell their audience “successful steps,” but they failed. Even their audience — the nationalist, radicalized part of Russian society — does not trust the government and Putin. Because they see that there are no successful steps on the battlefield. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He noted that Russia is currently losing 30,000–35,000 soldiers per month killed or seriously injured.

They really pay with the lives of 156 people to occupy one kilometer of our land. And we also have our offensive steps, and then they lose it. Share

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to February 19, 2026, amount to about 1,256,910 people, of which 830 people — over the past 24 hours.