President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russians tried to sell their audience "success" on the battlefield, but failed. The realities show extremely high losses.
Points of attention
- Russia is losing up to 35,000 soldiers per month in the war against Ukraine, according to President Zelenskyy.
- The high losses in military groups are negatively impacting Russia's strategy in the conflict with Ukraine.
Zelenskyy named the number of Russian army losses per month in Ukraine
The head of state emphasized this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.
He noted that Russia is currently losing 30,000–35,000 soldiers per month killed or seriously injured.
The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to February 19, 2026, amount to about 1,256,910 people, of which 830 people — over the past 24 hours.