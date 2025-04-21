An initiative group of Russians in Washington plans to hold the first "Immortal Regiment" march in the center of the US capital on May 3rd in recent years to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the "Great Patriotic" War.

This is stated in a booklet distributed by the organizers among Russian-speaking groups in the United States.

Organizers plan to start the event at 3:30 p.m. local time in Lafayette Square, located next to the White House complex. Afterward, participants are expected to march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the World War II Memorial in downtown Washington.

"We will march with an orchestra, songs, and portraits of our heroes," the organizers noted in a booklet decorated with Soviet symbols and the "St. George's Ribbon," which since 2014 has become a symbol of the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine. Share

Advertising a propaganda campaign in Washington

A "small concert" is also planned near the World War II memorial in downtown Washington.

Typically, such events must obtain permission from municipal authorities. According to sources familiar with the event's plans, the organizers reported that they already have such permission. At the same time, the press service of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to Ukrinform's request for information.

The Immortal Regiment rallies, held in Russia and abroad, are controlled and sponsored by the Kremlin. Russian activists abroad organize them every year in early May. However, an Immortal Regiment march in Washington has not been held since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.