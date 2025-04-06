Russia spied on Britain's nuclear submarines — what is known

Russian sensors suspected of trying to spy on British nuclear submarines have been found in the seas around the country.

Britain caught Russia spying

The devices are designed to track British nuclear submarines, and the army has recognized them as a potential threat to national security.

The British military made the discovery after several of them washed ashore and were discovered by the Royal Navy. They are seen as a potential threat to national security.

The situation had not previously been made public, but The Sunday Times reported that Moscow had been trying to gather intelligence on four British Vanguard submarines carrying nuclear missiles.

At least one of the submarines is at sea as part of Britain's continued deterrence at sea.

Moscow has a fleet of specialized submarines that are reportedly better equipped than Britain and its NATO allies for both seabed warfare and espionage.

During the war against Ukraine, Russia has been increasing surveillance and sabotage of undersea internet connections, energy pipelines, and military cables that are crucial to the West.

At least 11 internet cables have been damaged in the Baltic Sea over the past 15 months, partly due to ships dragging their anchors along the seabed.

A senior British military official added.

There should be no doubt that there is a war raging in the Atlantic. It is a game of cat and mouse that has been going on since the end of the Cold War and is now gaining momentum again. We are seeing phenomenal activity from Russia. Share

The Russian reconnaissance ship Yantar attracted attention when it was spotted off the coast of the UK last year, and its underwater research program is largely overseen by the General Directorate for Deep-Sea Research (GUGI).

A MoD spokesman said: “We are committed to strengthening the security of critical offshore infrastructure.