Russia spreads disinformation about "escalation" on the border of Ukraine and Hungary

Against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to resolve the war, Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign regarding the alleged aggravation of the situation on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.
Points of attention
- Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about escalation on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border to create a false narrative and divert attention from real events.
- No recorded incidents on the border indicate a calm situation in the region, contrary to the disinformation being spread by Russian sources.
- The Central Police Department and Center for Countering Disinformation have refuted Russian fake news about Ukraine and Hungary, emphasizing the calmness of the situation.
The CPD refuted the Russian fake news about Ukraine and Hungary
The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.
Propagandists are spreading, in particular, fakes about the alleged shooting down of Ukrainian drones or the withdrawal of military equipment and aircraft of Hungarian troops to the border with Ukraine.
The Central Border Guard Service has verified the information disseminated by the enemy in the State Border Service of Ukraine and, based on this, states: the situation on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border remains calm, no incidents have been recorded.
The Center emphasizes that with such disinformation attacks, Russian propaganda is trying to divert the attention of the international community from its own sabotage of diplomatic efforts to end the war.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-