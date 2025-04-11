Russia stole over 1.7 million cultural heritage items from Ukraine

Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytsky has officially confirmed that Russians are actively trading Ukrainian artifacts stolen from the occupied territories on the black market. According to the latest data, this amounts to over 1.7 million items of stolen Ukrainian cultural heritage.

Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian culture

The aggressor country is actively stealing Ukrainian cultural heritage.

This applies to both archaeological finds and museum collections.

According to the minister, Russia appropriated them for itself, ignoring all existing norms of international law.

And if in ancient times, when the Russians stole our name and our history, they took exhibits to the Hermitage or Moscow museums, now they are successfully trading them on the black market. Mykola Tochytskyi Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine

The head of the department also noted that, thanks to colleagues from different countries, these stolen artifacts are being returned.

As Tochytskyi noted, during trips abroad, he was often given these items.

The minister drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian authorities first imposed sanctions against cultural, museum and other figures of Russia in February.