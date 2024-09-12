Russia struck a ship with Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea

A Russian missile hit a ship with Ukrainian wheat, which was going to Egypt through the grain corridor in the Black Sea. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
A Russian missile against a cargo of wheat from Ukraine for Egypt
Today's strike in the Black Sea took place on an ordinary civilian vessel immediately after leaving Ukrainian territorial waters. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
Zelensky noted that the supply of food from Ukraine to African countries and the Middle East region is critical.
We will continue to do everything to protect our ports, our Black Sea and the supply of food to the global market. This is a real priority for Ukraine — protecting life, and it should be a priority for every country as well.
We are waiting for the reaction of the world. Wheat and food security should never be a target for missiles.
Ukraine provided 8 million people in Africa and Asia with agricultural products
Since the launch of the Grain From Ukraine program, Ukraine has sent 221,000 tons of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia as of July 1, 2024.
These are 195,000 tons of wheat, 22,200 tons of wheat flour, and 4,100 tons of split peas to 10 countries in Africa and Asia. This helped ensure food security for 8 million people.
Part of the Ukrainian food is purchased by the states participating in the project.
In addition, Ukraine plans to expand the program to other regions of the world. Possible deliveries to Haiti, Chad, Cameroon, Tanzania, Djibouti and other countries are already being discussed.
Famine in Africa: what is known
In several countries of Central and West Africa, about 55 million people will face the threat of famine in 2024.
Rising prices have contributed to a food crisis in West and Central Africa, where some 55 million people will struggle to feed themselves in the coming months.
Over the past five years, the number of Africans facing hunger during the dry summer season has quadrupled. In addition to ongoing armed conflicts in the region, economic factors such as high inflation and low local production contribute to this.
The most affected countries are Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Mali, in the north of which about 2,600 people are likely to face catastrophic famine.
The situation is also worsened by the region's heavy dependence on food imports, especially in Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, which are struggling with high inflation.
