Russia struck industrial enterprises in Odessa and Chernihiv regions with shaheeds

On the night of October 13, Russia massively attacked the Odessa region and Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, with strike drones. Fires broke out at industrial enterprises.
Russia attacked a number of industrial enterprises: what is known
As a result of the hits in the Odessa region, large-scale fires broke out in warehouses with textile products and sewing equipment covering an area of over 5,000 square meters. One car also burned down.
The elimination of the consequences of the attack was complicated by the large fire load and the lack of fire-fighting water supply at the facility. Firefighters organized an uninterrupted supply of water from water sources located nearby.
According to preliminary information, one person was injured.
An industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on the city of Nizhyn.
Two hits were recorded: in the production and administrative buildings. A fire broke out. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire and prevented the fire from spreading. Fortunately, there were no injuries.