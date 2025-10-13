Russia struck industrial enterprises in Odessa and Chernihiv regions with shaheeds

On the night of October 13, Russia massively attacked the Odessa region and Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, with strike drones. Fires broke out at industrial enterprises.

Russia attacked a number of industrial enterprises: what is known

As a result of the hits in the Odessa region, large-scale fires broke out in warehouses with textile products and sewing equipment covering an area of over 5,000 square meters. One car also burned down.

The elimination of the consequences of the attack was complicated by the large fire load and the lack of fire-fighting water supply at the facility. Firefighters organized an uninterrupted supply of water from water sources located nearby.

Fire in Odessa region

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

The State Emergency Service involved 16 units of equipment and 56 rescuers, and the Central Fire Brigade Avangard, the fire department of the National Guard of Ukraine, and volunteers also participated in extinguishing the fire. Share

An industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on the city of Nizhyn.

Fire in Nizhyn